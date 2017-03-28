Howard Stern Is Playing Matchmaker for Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson was on the Howard Stern Show yesterday, and they seriously talked about everything. She recently revealed that she’s getting a divorce, so of course Howard had to find out who ScarJo’s celeb crush is — and apparently she has a thing for chefs. Stern asked Johansson what her type of guy is, and she replied, “Somebody like Gordon Ramsay … or Anthony Bourdain.”

Stern then felt a need to set the actress up with someone. The radio host suggested David Spade, Louis C.K., and even his car guy. He then mentioned Orlando Bloom, who Johansson already knows, and she said, “He’s a very nice guy.”

Things did take a serious turn when Howard and Johansson talked about the fact that her email account was hacked and her nude photos were leaked. “It was so devastating — I mean it was absolutely shocking and devastating at the time,” she said. ”The person who did hack into my into my email account … was actually also impersonating me and trying to get pictures of other people through it.”

