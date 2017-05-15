Howard Stern Explains His Controversial Day Off: ‘I Took a Sick Day’

Fans of Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM show can breathe a little easier after the brouhaha that occurred when the powerhouse talk-show host took a day off last week.

“There was a lot of speculation, ‘Where was I on Wednesday?’” Stern said addressing the controversy on Monday morning. “Many people pointed out that me taking what they call a ‘personal day’ — by the way, I never said ‘personal day.’ I didn’t take a personal day, I took a sick day and I’m still sick, you can still hear it in my voice,” explained the acerbic shock jock after telling listeners he didn’t want to be there.

His wife, Beth, may have stirred the pot when she gave the reason as “personal day” to Page Six: “Everything is great. He’s coming back on Monday. He had to take a personal day, that’s all.”

Fans did go overboard with their speculation over why he would dare to take a day off, fearing everything from health issues to marital issues to a death in the family to workplace drama, especially as many believed it was the first time he’d ever missed a show. (It’s unclear if that’s been confirmed.)

“Why was it such a big deal that I took a f***ing day off?” he asked. “I wanted to take off today because my voice is still shot, but I was afraid to. I felt so f***ing guilty. I missed a day of work and all of a sudden it’s bigger news than James Comey.”

Stern signed a 5-year deal with Sirius for a rumored $90 million a year in 2015. We bet he’ll think twice before taking another day off and having everyone catch the vapors.





