A History of Shia LaBeouf’s Many Apologies

Shia LaBeouf has had a running tab of troubles over the years. Most recently, he was busted for public drunkenness in Savannah, Ga.

The actor has since apologized for the racist remarks he made during the arrest. He wrote, “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

However, this isn’t the first time LaBeouf has publicly apologized. In 2014, he wrote an apology in the sky for writer Daniel Clowes. He owned up to plagiarizing Clowes’s story in a short film he made.

The former Disney star also apologized to Taylor Swift that same year for lifting her quote from a talk the singer had previously given.

When I woke up from the crazy nightmare I looked in the mirror & said GROW UP SHIA I take responsibility for my actions sorry @taylorswift13 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 7, 2014

LaBeouf has apologized to Alec Baldwin for quitting their Broadway show, Orphans, in 2013 over “creative differences.” But it turns out his heartfelt sorry had also been copied, from an Esquire article.

After the plagiarism scandal, LaBeouf performed in an art installation titled “#IAMSORRY.” The exhibit featured the actor sitting alone in a room with a bag over his head. Audiences were able to witness the actor apologizing live.

In 2008, LeBeouf apologized to fans for his movie Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was highly criticized at the time. But a couple years later he doubled back and apologized for knocking the film. He said, “I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished.” LaBeouf also apologized to director Steven Spielberg for badmouthing the movie.

In other entertainment news, Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at Waffle House:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: