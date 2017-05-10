Happy Early Mother’s Day to These Celebrities Who Are Expecting Their First Child

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to highlight those female celebrities who are expecting their first child. Nikki Reed just announced that she’s is having a baby with husband Ian Somerhalder.





Serena Williams also recently announced she has a bun in the oven. However, Serena later revealed she accidentally let the news slip via Snapchat, saying, “I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking a picture every week. I’ve been just saving it, but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button … [But] I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].”

Amal Clooney is expecting twins with George Clooney. The Talk confirmed the news, and said the twins are due in June.

In a post on Instagram, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared the exciting news that she and Jason Statham are expecting their first child.





Comedian Chelsea Peretti is expecting her first kid with Jordan Peele. The couple poked fun at Beyoncé’s iconic pregnancy announcement, with Chelsea captioning her photo, “beyoncé schmonce.”





It also seems as if all the ladies from The Hills are expecting their first baby. Lauren Conrad revealed that she is having her first child with William Tell this year. Whitney Port also let the world know that she is pregnant. And we can’t forget about our favorite reality villain, Heidi Montag, who announced she is expecting her first child with Spencer Pratt. The couple just announced that they are expecting a boy!

Congrats to all of the expectant mothers!

