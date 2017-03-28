Happy birthday, Lady Gaga! The soulful songstress turns 31 on Tuesday and has never looked better. Not only has she been a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community and equality for all; she’s frequently spoken out about her issues with stardom, personal love, and mental health. Gaga has inspired literally generations of people to be proud of who they are — because, well, they were born that way.

And 2017 is already off to a great start for the “Monster Ball” performer — her epic Super Bowl performance became the second-most-watched halftime show in history. “I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” Gaga said in a promotional behind-the-scenes video leading up to the show. And it definitely showed.

Lady Gaga has been an inspiration to countless people, young and old, looking to be unapologetically themselves. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Following her halftime performance, sales of her album Joanne — released in 2016 — spiked 1,000 percent, which is a testament to the artist’s staying power, given her transformation from her “Born This Way” days. She’s shown us not only her career growth but personal and mental growth as well. After a very public split from her fiancé, Taylor Kinney, Gaga demonstrated that one can find happy, healthy love again, as she did with her new beau, Christian Carino. And finally, what better way to celebrate music than by headlining the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April?

This year has been very good to Gaga. We can only imagine the way her 31st birthday will enhance the Gaga saga we’re all enjoying right about now. Trust us, we’re definitely here for it.

