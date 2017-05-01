What Happens When Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Chris Pratt Go Through FaceApp?
There’s a new app that has been taking over social media, it’s called FaceApp. James Corden tried it out on The Late Late Show:
Here’s how James’s final FaceApp photo came out:
Chrissy Teigen put her daughter, Luna, through FaceApp and here’s how that turned out:
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 29, 2017
Yahoo Celebrity put some celebrities through the magic of FaceApp. Funny girl Amy Schumer transforms into… James Corden?!
When Kim Kardashian gets the aging treatment… she looks a lot like her mom, Kris Jenner.
It appears as though action star of the moment Chris Pratt will be aging very handsomely.
Justin Bieber and Harry Styles both transform into beautiful women.
And when Kristen Stewart’s photo goes through FaceApp she looks just like Jared Leto!
FaceApp is free and is made for both iPhones and Androids.
