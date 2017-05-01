What Happens When Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Chris Pratt Go Through FaceApp?

There’s a new app that has been taking over social media, it’s called FaceApp. James Corden tried it out on The Late Late Show:

Here’s how James’s final FaceApp photo came out:





Chrissy Teigen put her daughter, Luna, through FaceApp and here’s how that turned out:





Yahoo Celebrity put some celebrities through the magic of FaceApp. Funny girl Amy Schumer transforms into… James Corden?!

(Photo: FaceApp / AP Images) More

When Kim Kardashian gets the aging treatment… she looks a lot like her mom, Kris Jenner.

(Photo: FaceApp / AP Images) More

It appears as though action star of the moment Chris Pratt will be aging very handsomely.

(Photo: FaceApp) More

Justin Bieber and Harry Styles both transform into beautiful women.

(Photo: FaceApp) More

And when Kristen Stewart’s photo goes through FaceApp she looks just like Jared Leto!

(Photo: Getty Images / FaceApp) More

FaceApp is free and is made for both iPhones and Androids.

