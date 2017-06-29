Hannibal Buress Sent a Fake Hannibal Buress to Attend ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Premiere

Hannibal Buress knows how to bring the funny, and he definitely didn’t disappoint at the world premiere of his new film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Most actors look forward to attending a film premiere — it is one of the perks of being a movie star. But on Wednesday night, Buress, who plays Coach Wilson in the film, decided to send an imposter in his place instead. He even posted a casting call for his doppelgänger on Twitter hours earlier.





While it’s not clear if the press was in on the joke and could actually tell the difference between the imposter and Buress, “fake” Hannibal even gave interviews on the red carpet and talked about his experience working on the film.





It turns out that Buress’s look-alike is an actor, director. and screenwriter from Nashville.









The 34-year-old comedian reinforced his prank by sending out tweets about being at the premiere. He also tweeted that the movie is coming out on July 8. The film is actually in theaters on July 7.

Well played, Buress. It looks like Peter Parker aka Spider-Man isn’t the only one with an alter ego.

In other entertainment news, Alicia Silverstone is so not into “Wonder Woman”:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: