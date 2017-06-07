Gwyneth Paltrow’s Playroom Is Bigger (and More Organized) Than Your Apartment

Gwyneth Paltrow is just as organized as you’d expect. Thanks to the Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the Goop maven’s East Hampton, N.Y., home is something out of a Storables dream. Just chicer, obviously.

According to the Home Edit’s website, Shearer and Teplin’s specialties include “bins, baskets, and drawer dividers.”

“And we are deeply passionate about labeling, categorizing, and color-coding,” they write. “ I know, I know….but we were born this way! We actually think it’s FUN to clean out closets. So we hope you enjoy following along while we share pictures, tips, and tricks as we go!”

The ladies did just that and worked their magic on Paltrow’s abode. They posted photos of the Iron Man star’s pantry and playroom and, quite frankly, we’re shocked GP’s house wasn’t already this orderly.

“We just spent the most INCREDIBLE few days at @gwynethpaltrow’s Hamptons house (#lifegoals)! Our favorite project from the trip (and of all time) was the playroom,” they captioned the below photo. “We divided the room into activities on the left, and leisure on the right, and created zones for reading, games, art, crafts, and science.”

Anyone else notice that the zones on the right are color coded? We hope Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, can put everything back in its proper place after use. This room — which looks bigger than the average NYC apartment — is so pristine we wonder if the kids are actually even allowed in there.

Shearer and Teplin also got to work on Paltrow’s pantry.

“Organizing @gwynethpaltrow’s Hamptons house was the most fun few days of our life,” they shared alongside the below photo. “And working on her pantry to get it ready for summer was a highlight! We we went with white, wood, and glass products to hold the essentials while keeping it light and airy.”

Who said Gwyneth doesn’t eat carbs? We spy a whole shelf dedicated to pasta. It’s also clear that the actress prefers sparkling water over still.

GP’s pantry is actually giving us a very Khloé Kardashian vibe.

We’re sure Paltrow is somewhere drowning her sorrows in kale over that comparison.





