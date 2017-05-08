‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Go on Couples Vacation in Greece

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie played lovers in the hit HBO series. While their romance was doomed on the show, their off-screen love story is very much alive.

The two were recently seen enjoying the island life in Greece. Over the weekend, Harington and Leslie enjoyed some quality time in Santorini. They looked like a regular couple having a holiday as they strolled around town and ate lunch. They even rented a pair of ATVs.





These lovebirds met on set in 2012. Harington, who plays Jon Snow, and Rose, who played Ygritte, his love interest, have been dating on and off for years.

Last year, Harington opened up to Vogue Italia about why Iceland holds his favorite show memory. He said, “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.”

It seems the relationship is still going strong. Even with busy work schedules, the two have figured out ways to stay connected. In an interview with This Morning, Leslie said, “I suppose you make it work. FaceTime is a must.”

