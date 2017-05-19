Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Got Her Fiancé’s Age Wrong

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe just got the age of her fiancé, Shawn Booth, wrong. So yesterday was Shawn’s birthday, and being the loving fiancée that she is, Kaitlyn decided to surprise him with balloons. However, the balloons said “32” and he was turning 31. They both took to Instagram to share the superawkward moment. Kaitlyn called it a “fiancé fail”:





And Shawn wrote that he “thought she was joking”:





Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged on the finale of Season 11 of The Bachelorette and have seemingly been very happy together ever since. They recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement. Kaitlyn has called it the “longest engagement ever.” She took to Instagram to mark the milestone:





Shawn also celebrated their engagement on Instagram:





In other entertainment news, Ruby Rose threw major shade at Katy Perry and her new song:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: