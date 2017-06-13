Tarek and Christina El Moussa Join Forces to Raise Money for ‘Flip or Flop’ Contractor With Cancer

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are coming together for a good cause. The exes are raising money for the show’s contractor and friend, Frank Miller, who is currently battling cancer.

Tarek posted a photo of Frank on Instagram and pleaded with his fans to chip in with the growing medical expenses. “[Frank’s] medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank’s life,” he wrote.





Christina also posted on Instagram and revealed that Frank is battling two aggressive forms of cancer. She linked to Frank’s GoFundMe page on her profile and asked people to donate: “Every little bit helps.”





Tarek and Christina have donated $5,000 to kick off their fundraising efforts for Frank. Their goal is to raise $50,000 total.

Cancer is something that the El Moussas have had to deal with themselves. Tarek has survived both thyroid and testicular cancers.

