Fake News Alert: Ed Sheeran Made Up That Story About Princess Beatrice Slicing Him With a Sword

For the past few months, Ed Sheeran has been at the center of a bizarre story involving himself, Princess Beatrice, and singer James Blunt.

Like many myths, the story’s exact origins are hazy, but apparently it goes like this: Last year at a party, Princess Beatrice cut Ed Sheeran’s face with a ceremonial sword, leaving a visible scar. Oh, and James Blunt was there too.

As you can expect, Ed was constantly asked about what happened, and as the tale grew and grew, he tried his best to play it down. In an interview with Absolute Radio, he said it was “not necessarily true,” and on The Graham Norton Show, he added to the mystery by saying, “I can’t talk about that.”

At one point, he even switched up the story, joking that James Blunt was the one holding the sword. He told Graham Norton, “It was James Blunt trying to get his pop career back.”

Now we have the truth. In a new interview, ShortList asked James Blunt what really happened. Blunt said, “Ed [Sheeran] was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

Wait, so no princess? Nothing? Was the sword even real? Blunt says no. He went on, “All of it [was made up]. Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate – he’s trying to sell records.”

Um, James? I don’t think Ed needs to try. He’s already sold 672,000 copies of Divide in only a week.



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:



