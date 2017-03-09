Gabourey Sidibe Used to Be a Phone Sex Operator

Gabourey Sidibe is full of surprises this week. The 33-year-old actress — who just revealed she had weight-loss surgery last year — also opened up about her interesting job before she hit it big in 2009 with Precious. It turns out that Gabby was a phone sex operator for three years!

“I was actually pretty good at it,” she told People, adding that the line of work helped prep her for her acting career. “I knew that when people were asking me, ‘So have you had any acting training?’ my acting school was on the phone, pretending to be some superyoung 21-year-old college girl named Melody. I know that was my acting! But I felt too stupid to say it.”

Sidibe, who is on a press tour promoting her new book, This Is Just My Face, also discussed her former job with Nylon, adding that she still turns on her phone-sex voice when ordering room service.

The conversation then turned from the breezy topic of phone sex to “when politics and rape culture collide.”

“At this point, are we going to be able to fix society? We f***ed it up enough with Trump. It’s over. He’s not my president,” Sidibe told the mag. “But you really have to be aware in Trump’s America, OK? I think about freshman orientation in college when it’s like, ‘Ladies, look to your left and look to your right. One in four of you are going to be raped, so be careful.’ F*** that. You need to tell them to stop raping us. I don’t get that narrative of making us responsible if we are raped. After we are assaulted, putting us on trial. It’s just problematic, man.”

Gabby hasn’t been sexually assaulted; however, she recalls being told as a child that boys who were nasty to her had crushes on her.

“What the f***? That’s low-key rape culture and that doesn’t work anymore,” she explained. “We need to make boys responsible for that s***. Instead, what we do is say, ‘Boys will be boys,’ and that’s not OK. But if it really happened to me, I think I would f***ing murder someone.”

Sidibe’s upcoming book hits shelves this May.





