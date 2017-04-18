This Is What a FaceTime Call Between Lady Gaga and Prince William Sounds Like





Hello, Prince William!

Hello, Lady Gaga.

No big deal, just two of the most famous faces in the world catching up. William, 34, and Gaga, 31, chatted over FaceTime in a video released Tuesday. Although they seemed to get along brilliantly — that’s what the British would say, right? — their friendly conversation had a serious purpose: It’s part of the Duke of Cambridge (that’s William), the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry’s Heads Together campaign to raise awareness of mental illness.

Gaga has been vocal about suffering from both posttraumatic stress disorder, stemming from being raped when she was 19, and depression. She opened up to William in what was, in her time zone, an early morning call, when he asked her about how it felt to share her mental health struggle.

“It made me very nervous at first,” Lady Gaga told the royal in a chat videotaped as part of the campaign’s #oktosay series. “For me, waking up every day and feeling sad and going onstage is something that is very hard to describe. There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something’s wrong with you. In my life, I go, ‘Oh, my goodness, look at all these beautiful, wonderful things that I have,’ and I should be so happy, but you can’t help it if in the morning when you wake up, you are so tired. You are so sad. You are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can barely think, but it was like saying, ‘This is a part of me, and that’s OK.’”

Prince William and Lady Gaga both stressed the importance of sharing mental health problems and not being ashamed.

“It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health,” William said. “It’s the same as physical health.”





Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, revealed Sunday that he had been “very close to a complete breakdown” on numerous occasions in the years following the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a tragic car accident.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” Harry told the Telegraph.

Harry, filled with anxiety and anger, acknowledged that he went through two years of “total chaos” in his 20s.

“It was only three years ago, from the support around from my brother and other people, saying, ‘You really need to deal with this.’ It’s not normal to say that nothing has affected you,” Prince Harry said.

“Because of the process I have been through over the past two and a half years, I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, been able to take my private life seriously as well, and been able to put blood, sweat, and tears into the things that really make a difference and things that I think will make a difference to everybody else,” he added.

A large part of Prince Harry’s private life these days is spent with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, who might just be part of his good works soon. The Suits actress earlier this month shut down her lifestyle website and just this week cut ties with Canadian fashion retailer Reitmans, fueling speculation that a royal engagement is coming soon.

Lady Gaga should probably expect an invite.

