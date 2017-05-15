Ex-‘Real Housewives’ Star Dina Manzo and Boyfriend Hospitalized and ‘Shaken Up’ After Violent N.J. Home Invasion

Dina Manzo is obviously shaken following the traumatic event. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her millionaire boyfriend were beaten and bound during a home invasion at their New Jersey townhouse, PEOPLE confirms.

“Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery,” their attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, tells PEOPLE.

Manzo, 45, and David Cantin, 37, returned home just before 11 p.m. Saturday to the townhouse they share in Holmdel and found two assailants inside, who rushed at them as they opened the door, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of the assailants hit Cantin several times with a baseball bat, while the other punched Manzo “multiple times,” according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The thieves tied up the couple before making off with personal belongings such as cash and jewelry, the release states.

Cantin was able to free himself and call police, the release states. Holmdel police and detectives with the prosecutor’s office arrived on the scene.

The two were taken to a local hospital. Cantin suffered “significant” injuries to his face, including a broken nose, according to the prosecutor’s office. Manzo was treated for facial injuries. They were both treated and released, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police are continuing to look for suspects.

Neither Manzo nor Cantin responded to calls for comment.

The couple, who started dating in 2015, had attended a First Communion party for fellow former RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Audriana, 7, earlier that night.

“No one should ever have to go through what they did,” Brettler says. “They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well-wishes.”





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: