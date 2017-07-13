Emilia Clarke Is Ice Cold on ‘Game of Thrones,’ But in Real Life She Can’t Stop Laughing

If you watch Game of Thrones — and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? — then you know that Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen, a contender for the Iron Throne and an all-around badass.

Her resting look is a stern, smoldering glare (the smoldering usually enhanced by her greatest accessory, fire-breathing dragons).

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) giving a smoldering look on Game of Thrones. (Courtesy: HBO) More

Game of Thrones takes place in the world of Westeros and is dominated by violence, destruction, pain, and sadness. Laughter, a rare occurrence, usually appears in the form of a mean-spirited snicker or sadistic chuckle (See: Ramsay Bolton).

But in real life, Emilia Clarke may be the most happy-go-lucky person on the planet. Her face is permanently set to some degree of complete and utter joy.

In fact, she laughs so much and with such gusto that we’ve identified her many kinds of laughs. Here’s the most LOL-worthy ones:

The embarrassing drinking story guffaw

Emilia gleefully giggling about her first time getting drunk. (Courtesy: Rolling Stone) More

Clarke recently told Rolling Stone all about her “firsts” which naturally included the first time she got really drunk. In between some serious belly laughs, she admits that she was “too young to know” and “kinda blacked out.”

The haughty chuckle

Even without sound, you can tell that she’s chuckling in that very adorable and English way.

Clarke laughing off a silly interview question. (Courtesy: Collider) More

The hilarious realization howl

To clarify, this was Emilia Clarke’s extremely cute answer to the question “Would you rather have fingers as long as arms or arms as long as fingers?”

Clarke coming to a silly realization (Courtesy: MTV) More

The full-on crackup

Press junkets can be slogging affairs for actors. But Emilia “Beam of Sunshine” Clarke makes it seem like she’s having the time of her life.

Live life like an Emilia Clarke laugh. (Courtesy: Regal Movies) More

The full-on crackup Part 2

When Clarke was asked about how she got into acting, she answered by saying it was not even really a choice for her. Except instead of saying that, she compared her acting destiny to asking for “peas and carrots” at a meal — a ridiculous answer that even she found ridiculous.

For Emilia Clarke, laughing is a full body experience (Courtesy: Spin 1038) More

In other Game of Thrones news, check out some of the craziest show theories:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: