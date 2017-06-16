Eliza Dushku Engaged to Boston Real Estate Investor Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku’s life is falling into place.

The Buffy the Vampire alum, 36, announced her engagement to Boston real estate investor Peter Palandjian, 53, on Thursday. #Ayo..! “YES!!” Absolutely, my love,” she captioned an Instagram photo in which she had one hand up to her mouth in surprise while they held hands with the other. Dushku, who relocated back to Boston to attend college at Suffolk University, used the hashtags #BostonBorn, #BostonBred, and #BostonSoonToBeWed.

It’s unclear how they met or how long they’ve been together, but Palandjian, a dad of four, pops up in the actress’s Instagram feed now and then. A Harvard guy (undergrad and business school), he played tennis professionally. Now he runs Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, a family business. Boston magazine named his family one of the most powerful in Beantown.

Life is good for Dushku — finally. Earlier this year, she opened up about her alcohol and opiate addiction as a guest speaker at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Manchester. She has been sober for nearly nine years now, and once she completes her sociology degree, hopes to work with addicts.

While she now calls Boston home again (she grew up Watertown, Mass.), she’s not done with Hollywood. She joined the cast of CBS’s Bull earlier this year and it was picked up for a second season.

Dushku spent five years in a relationship with basketball player Rick Fox, 47. The two, who lived together, split in 2014. She also dated Seth MacFarlane, 43.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: