Drake Bell Cuts Ties to Josh Peck After Wedding Invite Snub

Not all friendships last forever. At least that’s something former child star Drake Bell is learning after seeing his Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck get married with one high-wattage former co-star in attendance — John Stamos — but not him.

Peck married his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien last Saturday with his Grandfathered co-star Stamos front and center for all the pics. Alongside one photo shared on Instagram, in which Stamos posed with his girlfriend Caitlyn McHugh, along with the bride and groom, Bell shared some sour grapes comments. In posts since deleted but captured in screenshots, Bell said, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

WHY IS THIS THE SADDEST STORY I'VE EVER READ pic.twitter.com/Gc61DjmiDm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2017





He also reportedly tweeted (and then deleted) that “Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Peck, 30, hasn’t commented publicly on the outlash but an insider told Us Weekly that “At Josh’s wedding this weekend some guests were asking [him] where Drake was. Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke.” Bell, 29, has had his share of troubles recently, with a DUI arrest in 2015 that led to a plea deal last fall.

While Bell’s feelings were clearly hurt by the snub, it’s also clear that Stamos and Peck have developed quite the bond over the last few years, despite the fact that their show only ran for one season. Peck jokingly posted a photo on Father’s day, posing prom-pic style in between Stamos, who played his father on their show, and Vine star Jason Nash, writing, “Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf.”





Stamos and Peck have hung out at Disneyland with Dave Coulier, as he made a Full House reference to Uncles Jesse and Joey.





They even celebrated Stamos’s last birthday together on an RV road trip.





And Stamos is worse than a pushy mom as he started the baby talk before the wedding weekend was even over, writing, “Only thing more beautiful than the wedding was the bride and groom. Time to make me an uncle! Congrats, I love you both dearly. XO.”





Fans have left snake emojis all over Peck’s Instagram page but hopefully he’s off enjoying a lovely honeymoon and not concerned with a Twitter feud with an old friend.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: