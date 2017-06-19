Josh Peck Marries Girlfriend Paige O’Brien, Celebrates with Former Co-Star John Stamos

Josh Peck and longtime love Paige O'Brien are newlyweds!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday at a ceremony in Malibu, California, where they were joined by family, friends and some of Peck's former co-stars -- including John Stamos.

Their friend, Nicole Golfieri, snapped a sweet pic of Peck and O'Brien from the ceremony, where they posed with his Grandfathered co-star, as well as Stamos' girlfriend, Caitlyn McHugh.

"Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you," Golfieri captioned the cute photo.

Golfieri and McHugh also snapped a selfie together, noting that it was a "nice day for a white wedding."

While neither of the newlyweds have posted anything about their weekend wedding, there were a few posts leading up to the big day that hinted at their upcoming nuptials.

Back in May, O'Brien posted a cute photo of herself in all-white standing next to a rose bush, and wrote, "Thank you to my friends and family for the cutest bridal shower a girl could ask for."

Then, on June 5, the 30-year-old actor posted a photo while trying on his wedding tuxedo.

"What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I'll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter," Peck joked.

Peck and O'Brien first announced their engagement in June 2016 with an adorable black and white pic in which the bride-to-be showed off her sparkling new ring.

In a photo Peck posted in celebration of Father's Day on Sunday, he revealed another guest to the celebration: actor Jason Nash, who played his father on this Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh.

A snapshot from the wedding ceremony showed Peck, Nash and Stamos all hugging as they posed for a photo with the afternoon sun behind them. "Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads," Peck wrote in the caption.

