Donald Trump Even Beefs With Boy Bands! Liam Payne Reveals One Direction Feud

Liam Payne says Donald Trump kicked One Direction out of his hotel when they refused to meet his fangirl daughter. (Photo: Getty Images)

In 5, 4, 3 … you can expect a tweet from Donald Trump about the “failing,” “SAD,” “FAKE NEWS”-generating fellas of One Direction.

Liam Payne told the U.K. magazine Rollercoaster that the band was once kicked out of one of the reality star turned president’s New York City hotels when they wouldn’t agree to an impromptu meet and greet with one of Trump’s apparent fangirl daughters.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Payne, 23, said, according to New York Daily News. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about (meeting) his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, ‘Well, wake them up,’ and I was like, ‘No,’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us.”

Trump, 70, didn’t take the news well, Payne said. “He was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”

View photos Here are 1D fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the boys outside Trump Hotel in December 2012. (Photo: Laurentiu Garofeanu / Barcroft USA /Barcoft Media via Getty Images) More

Payne didn’t delve any deeper into Trump’s diss — or reveal which of his daughters, Ivanka, 35, or Tiffany, 23, had the hankering to meet the British heartthrobs. But considering they first came onto the scene in 2010, but didn’t really blow up in America until late 2011/2012, it seems Tiffany — then a teen — would be the 1D fan. (She’s currently the same age as Liam.)

A photo we found from December 2012 shows fans outside the Trump Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where they were staying — probably for the last time. They were in town for tour dates at Madison Square Garden.

While the Donald should be busy running the country, he’s continued to spend time tweeting his various grievances, including his beefs with celebrities. Earlier this week, he called out a “failing” Snoop Dogg for his controversial “Lavender” video, which saw the rapper shooting a clown dressed up like Donald Trump.

One Direction is currently on a hiatus while Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan work on other projects, but they plan to reunite at some point. (Zayn Malik left the group in March 2015.) Payne’s biggest project right now, however is expecting his first child with singer Cheryl Cole. He gushed also about her in his Rollercoaster interview, which you can hear more about in this video:





