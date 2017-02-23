Cheryl Officially Announces Pregnancy With Maternity Shoot — See Her Baby Bump!

Cheryl has debuted her baby bump!

The mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with One Direction‘s Liam Payne, showed off her pregnancy curves in a photo shoot for L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust, published in this week’s The Daily Mirror.

Dressed in a black, long sleeve ensemble, the X Factor U.K. judge smiled softly as she posed in profile and cradled her bump.

In November, PEOPLE confirmed Cheryl, 33, and Payne, 23, were expecting their first child, though the couple never officially announced it.

That same month, the singer let her baby belly peek through when the couple stepped out for the St. James Christmas Carol Concert in London.

Cheryl and Payne, who began dating late last year, met when he competed on the X Factor in 2010 with his future bandmates. The pair made their red carpet debut in May at Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Gala in Paris.



