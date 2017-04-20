Demi Lovato’s Week of Body-Positive Postings

Demi Lovato is feeling very confident about her body these days, as evidenced by the past week’s posts on her social feeds. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old star shared several selfies on Instagram showcasing her curves. Clad in a plunging bathing suit, a pair of sunglasses, and nothing else, the singer certainly looked psyched for some fun in the sun. “So ready for summer,” she wrote beside a palm tree and ocean emoji. It seemed that her fans were ready too, as the pic clocked more than 1.5 million likes in a mere 15 hours.





The “Cool for the Summer” singer followed this up with an even more revealing shot. Facing the mirror, Lovato poses in the sexy bathing suit. Basically, it’s impossible to look at anything but her cleavage. “Why not?” she asked beside the pic.





These came on the heels of a previous swimsuit pic that the star posted on Snapchat. Although this one was a side pic, her breasts still managed to steal the show.

All these images were a far cry from the notably less seductive pic she’d posted a few days before of her bare legs. “I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am. #recovery#selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful,” she wrote.





But it’s not just her body that she’s embracing —-she seems to be celebrating her face as well. This week, Lovato also posted close-ups with her freckles in full view. (They are often masked by her makeup.) “So many freckles,” she wrote beside one of these shots.





While she does appear to be wearing some lip gloss and mascara, it’s a decidedly more natural look than the pop star usually sports.

These posts all come on the heels of Lovato’s declaration that she feels better about herself than ever before. “Feeling better than I’ve ever felt,” she wrote on April 10. “It’s all about self love. Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!” That’s no doubt a positive message for other women to hear, but it’s safe to say that — based on the popularity of Lovato’s most recent pics — others think she looks pretty good too, thigh gap or not.





