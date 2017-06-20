Dave Grohl’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Plays the Drums Onstage With the Foo Fighters

Nailed it! On Friday, the Foo Fighters added a new (temporary) member to their group: Dave Grohl’s daughter, Harper. During a concert at Iceland’s Secret Solstice Festival, the lead singer brought the 8-year-old girl on stage to join them in a lively rendition of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” Harper played the drums, and it’s safe to say she pretty much schooled her famous father.

After being summoned to the stage, Harper walked out, drumsticks in-hand. “About two weeks ago, my daughter said, ‘Daddy, I want to play the drums,'” Grohl recounted. “And I said, ‘OK, do you want me to teach you?’ and she said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ and she said, ‘Yes.'”

The proud father then pointed to Harper as she sat down to play and said, “So ladies and gentlemen, welcome the next generation.” With a laugh he added, “There’s another Grohl on the drum set now and this is the first song she learned.”

Harper then hit the drums playing Queen’s perhaps most famous hit as her dad (and the 20,000+ people in the crowd) sang along. The girl looked totally in her element in front of the audience and not the least bit phased by the number of people watching her. In case it isn’t clear yet, Harper Grohl is a total boss.

It seemed the only person who enjoyed her performance more than she did, though, was her famous father. “Harper Grohl, ladies and gentlemen!” David added as Harper walked off stage after the song was over.

“Harper come here,” he added, calling her back to “say hello” to Iceland. She said hi, gave her dad a kiss, and flitted off stage. “My days are numbered,” he added as the fans cheered in approval. His days may be numbered, but hers are just beginning.





