Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Bust Will Give You Nightmares

Real Madrid soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled an airport named Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, Portugal, on Wednesday. In addition to getting an airport named after himself, the footballer was honored with a bronze bust in his likeness.

Unfortunately, any resemblance between the superstar and the statue was questionable, and social media was quick to call out the lack of similarities. The Football Ramble called Cristiano’s bronzed face “a new horror movie trope” and Photoshopped his image into some spooky scenes.

New horror movie trope: Ronaldo's bronze face. pic.twitter.com/MKrumgHdLv — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) March 29, 2017





Others went with a different movie reference — they thought it looked more like Sloth from The Goonies.

"You got a pic of Ronaldo for this bust?" "Nah…got 1 of Sloth from Goonies tho?" "That'll do…" pic.twitter.com/dkBB966Llg — Dan O'Connell (@danocdj) March 29, 2017





The Bleacher Report went a step further and created a short horror-film clip featuring the bust:

Cristiano Ronaldo will have nightmares about his statue. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/UU6gwEpFMZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2017





This isn’t the first time Cristiano was honored with a statue that didn’t quite capture his look.

A statue displayed in front of his personal museum, Museu CR7, in Funchal, the capital of Madeira, and another version at Madrid’s Museum of Wax sort of, kind of, look like … someone else.

Finally, the ceremony got a little bizarre when a prankster showed up as Batman and tried to steal the show. Guess we can’t all have airports named after ourselves or busts made in our likeness — not even Batman.

John Legend gives a “surprise” concert at a London train station:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: