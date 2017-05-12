Conrad Hilton Delays His Criminal Arraignment With Bizarre Courtroom Behavior

Conrad Hilton appeared in court on Wednesday to be arraigned for his May 6 arrest in the Hollywood Hills — but Hilton’s bizarre behavior led the judge to delay the arraignment and send the 23-year-old to receive psychiatric care instead. Hilton was arrested last Saturday when he allegedly violated ex-girlfriend Hunter Salomon’s restraining order and stole her father’s Bentley. He had been housed in an L.A. county jail since his arrest.

Hilton arrived in court on Wednesday sporting an outfit designed to prevent self-harm, and appeared to be extremely agitated. As the judge explains the terms of his release –namely, that if he leaves the clinic before his new June 29 court date, he will be taken back into custody — the hotel heir angrily mumbles to himself. Though his attorney, celebrity lawyer Robert Shapiro, does his best to block his client from view, video clearly shows Hilton acting very strangely.

At one point, Hilton even winks directly at a camera that is filming him and gives a little smile.

At one point, the judge asks Hilton a question directly. Shapiro turns around and says something to Hilton (probably directions on what to say), and Hilton replies, “Yes, your honor.” The rest of the time the heir is seen rolling his eyes and making general facial expressions of disgust.

Socialites Conrad Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Rick Hilton at the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards after-party in 2009. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA)

The judge released Hilton on $90,000 bail into the custody of his father, Rick Hilton, and his wife, Kathy. They were both in the courtroom, along with their other son, Barron. (Conrad’s older sister Paris was not present.) Hilton also received two more bail amounts Thursday — for $10,000 and $40,000 — tied to his pending misdemeanor cases with the city attorney.

This is hardly the socialite’s first run-in with the law. In 2015 he also agreed to plead guilty to assaulting two flight attendants (during a rant in which he allegedly called other passengers “peasants”) on a July 2014 flight from London to Los Angeles. Later in 2015 he also turned himself in to police for another 2014 incident — this one related to a high-speed car chase that ended when he crashed his BMW and had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters.

Hilton is now heading to the Menninger Clinic in Houston.





