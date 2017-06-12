Colton Haynes Says He Lost His Virginity at Age 13

Colton Haynes got personal while chatting with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. Turns out the Arrow star lost his his virginity at a rather young age.

“I lost my virginity at 13 to a girl and a guy,” the 28-year-old actor revealed. “Yeah, 13. I’ve never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was, I would say, around 16,” Haynes shared. “I was still in eighth grade I think. … Everyone participated. It was a real first time. It was exciting.”

When Cohen, 49, asked Haynes if he’s ever had a threesome, he replied, “We’ve all had them, but it wasn’t that time.” The Teen Wolf alum — who publicly came out in May 2016 — added that he’s had sex with four women in his life.

“I was literally told from the day that I moved to Los Angeles that I could not be gay because I wouldn’t get work,” Haynes said. “It was horrible.”

Fortunately, he has been able to land roles (he appears in the upcoming flick Rough Night), and is now happily engaged to celebrity floral designer, Jeff Leatham.





Leatham popped the question — with a little help from Cher — in March.





