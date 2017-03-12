Colton Haynes Engaged to Boyfriend Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes is officially off the market!

The 28-year-old former Arrow actor is engaged to boyfriend Jeff Leatham, he revealed on Sunday. Haynes Instagrammed a picture of the two kissing in front of an impressive fireworks display, writing, "I SAID YES!!!," and adding a ring emoji.

Last month, Hayned confirmed his romance with Leatham, a celebrity floral designer whose clients include Kris Jenner and Sofia Vergara.

"It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man," the Arrow alum wrote next to a picture of the two snuggling in bed on Instagram. "I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham. #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf."

The two first ignited dating rumors after Haynes shared a sunset pic of the couple embracing in the center of a heart made of rose petals on Valentine's Day.

