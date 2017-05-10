Chris Pratt Offers to Lead the FBI, and Other Celebrity Reactions to James Comey’s Firing

On Tuesday afternoon, the White House announced the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Many saw the decision as controversial, since the FBI was investigating whether associates of President Trump had colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Chris Pratt offered his services to take Comey’s position as he posted a GIF from Parks & Recreation, on which he plays FBI Agent Burt Macklin.

Just lemme know pic.twitter.com/KQEqH8aGrX — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 10, 2017





And almost across the board, celebrities reacted with outrage. John Legend simply wrote “Impeach Him.” Rosie O’Donnell continued her Twitter tirade against Trump with this NSFW hashtag rant, “hes naked but he is no emperor #ARRESTDONALDTRUMP #GUILTY #GUILTY #F***UDONALD”

Comedian George Lopez joked, “Well @realDonaldTrump said he was gonna create new jobs!” But fellow comedian Jim Carrey didn’t have time for humor — he was outraged.

TRUMP FIRES COMEY! ABSOLUTE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! ABSOLUTE EVIL! ?8^¥ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 9, 2017





Cher shared her opinion for everyone to see:

TRUMP SAYS 1 OF THE REASONS HE FIRED FBI DIRECTOR COMEY IS

BECAUSE OF WHAT HE DID 2

HILLARY CLINTON.GOD,HE IS A

A GUTLESS,LYING,TRAITOR ‼️ — Cher (@cher) May 9, 2017





Finally, the fake former White House staffer on “The West Wing,” Bradley Whitford, has a request: “Special prosecutor, please…”

