Chris Brown Investigated for Battery After He Allegedly ‘Sucker Punched’ a Club Photographer

Chris Brown’s legal woes continue. Police are investigating the singer for battery after he allegedly “sucker punched” a club photographer in the face in Tampa, Florida, during a paid appearance at AJA Channelside.

According to Tampa police, the alleged victim, 28-year-old Bennie Vines, plans to press charges against Brown, 27. Vines claims he was punched after taking photos of the singer inside the venue. Although he declined medical attention at the scene, Vines claims he will have to miss work because of his “minor” lip cut.

The “Loyal” crooner has yet to be arrested, as he left the club by the time officers arrived on the scene. The case is categorized as a battery, according to a police statement.

“At this point in the investigation, we have not been able to contact Mr. Brown,” a Tampa police spokesperson tells People. “The investigation continues.”

Brown — who got off probation in 2015 stemming from his 2009 attack on then-girlfriend Rihanna — is set to perform in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday for the latest stop on his “The Party Tour.”

The club addressed the incident on Facebook, writing, “Incidents like the ones caused by Chris Brown and his team are very sad to see. As everyone witnessed he showed up to the club at around 1:30am. After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue. AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience. Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly.”

Neither Chris nor his representatives have commented regarding the singer’s latest legal matter. In February, his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, filed a domestic-violence restraining order against the singer that requires him to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom, and her brother.





