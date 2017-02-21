Chris Brown’s Ex-Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Claims the Singer ‘Pushed Her Down the Stairs’

TMZ is reporting that Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has filed a domestic-violence restraining order against the singer. The legal order requires Brown to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother.

According to the court documents, Karrueche is claiming that earlier this month “Chris told a few people that he was going to kill” her. She continued saying he informed friends that if he can’t have her, then no one else can, and that he threatened to shoot her. Karrueche also alleges that several years ago Brown “punched her in the stomach twice, and pushed her down the stairs.” Which, according to TMZ, would have taken place during the time that he was on probation for assaulting Rihanna.

In light of Karrueche’s restraining order, it’s worth remembering that Brown recently went on a bizarre rant claiming he has stalker tendencies.

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n****s being like stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy s***, and you get tired of them. Guess what? I’m one of them n****s! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable,” he said.

He went on to add, “I’m gonna chase that n**** out, and I’m gonna chase your ass around, and it’s done.”

Karrueche and Chris began dating in 2011, and were on and off through 2015 when the news broke that he had a baby with another woman.

