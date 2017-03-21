Céline Dion and Her Children Celebrate Her Mom’s 90th Birthday

Céline Dion and her family have endured a lot of heartbreak over the past year, which makes time together that much sweeter.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 48, shared a photo from her mother’s 90th birthday festivities. “What a privilege for all of us to still have you around,” she captioned it. “Happy 90th birthday mom! We love you.”





Dion’s three sons with her late husband, René Angélil, are in the photo with the songstress; her mom, Thérèse, and siblings. The twins, Eddy and Nelson, 6, wore matching red jackets with white pants and pocket scarves. (Stylin’!) They were front and center — along with their big brother, 16-year-old René-Charles, who was in a suit — with the birthday girl, who is referred to as “Maman Dion” in the Canadian press.

Dion is the youngest of 14 children; her mother was a homemaker and stage mom, and her father, Adhémar, was a butcher. Her parents were both also musicians, and played weekend gigs at a cabaret they owned. (Adhémar died in 2003 at the age of 80 after a long illness.)

Dion lost her manager husband and her brother, Daniel Dion, during the same week in January 2016. Her husband died after a long battle with throat cancer; her 59-year-old sibling succumbed to brain, throat, and tongue cancer. Despite the devastating one-two punch, the iconic singer actually found a bright side to it, telling People magazine soon after, “René escorted my brother. It was perfect.”

Earlier this month, Dion attended the Beauty and the Beast premiere in L.A., and was a stunner in blue — similar to the hue Melania Trump wore to the inauguration, with a similarly intricate design at the top. She wrote a ballad for the film called, “How Does a Moment Last Forever.”

We assume that’s something she’s been trying to make happen each time she spends time with her family these days.





