The Silliest Photos of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at the ‘CHIPS’ Premiere (Tongues and All)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know how to work a red carpet, so of course they brought it at the CHIPS premiere. By “it” we mean the silly.

Living together and working together has clearly made the pair extra-punchy. (He stars in the film and directs it; Kristen plays his character’s bitchy ex.) While the pair, who recently took their dispute over Dax’s La-Z-Boy recliner to social media, gave a cute kiss-kiss pose for photogs…

…things quickly went sideways.

And other directions. (Note, if you ever wanted intimate knowledge of Dax’s dental history, now is your time.)

Dax, who initially had reservations about casting his wife in the film (they were resolved in the bedroom — though in a PG way), couldn’t stop the silly.

Meanwhile, K-Bell played it cool. She’s probably used to ignoring him a little bit. (They are married.)

