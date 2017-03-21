The Silliest Photos of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at the ‘CHIPS’ Premiere (Tongues and All)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know how to work a red carpet, so of course they brought it at the CHIPS premiere. By “it” we mean the silly.
Living together and working together has clearly made the pair extra-punchy. (He stars in the film and directs it; Kristen plays his character’s bitchy ex.) While the pair, who recently took their dispute over Dax’s La-Z-Boy recliner to social media, gave a cute kiss-kiss pose for photogs…
…things quickly went sideways.
And other directions. (Note, if you ever wanted intimate knowledge of Dax’s dental history, now is your time.)
Dax, who initially had reservations about casting his wife in the film (they were resolved in the bedroom — though in a PG way), couldn’t stop the silly.
Meanwhile, K-Bell played it cool. She’s probably used to ignoring him a little bit. (They are married.)
For the record, there were nice photos of them there, too. No molars or tongues to speak of here.
On the red carpet, Bell spoke to People magazine about working together and their “very healthy marriage.” How did they get there? “By doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” said the mom of two. “We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”
They obviously also enjoy being silly together. That clearly helps too — and it’s a treat for us.
