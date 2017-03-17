Celebs Wear Green on St. Patrick’s Day

Robert Downey Jr., for one, understands the importance of wearing green (and not getting pinched) on St. Patrick’s Day. He’s one of the many celebs who totally embraced the fun holiday tradition this year with their wardrobes.

The Iron Man star rocked — are you ready for this? — a shamrock-printed onesie with a green baseball hat and green shades. You can’t get much more decked out for the holiday than that.

“The three of us will be looking for you at the parade. Happy St Paddy’s Day!” he captioned a snapshot, which showed him with a couple of furry companions.

But let’s face it, Kerry Washington‘s post was pretty entertaining, too.





Reese Witherspoon wore a green-and-white dress from her own Draper James line. So, yes, it was an ad, but she made it into such a cute video that we didn’t even mind.





Hats off to actress Michelle Monaghan for her St. Patrick’s Day look.





Not surprisingly, Ariel Winter opted for a sexy selfie with a green shamrock.





Boston boy Mark Wahlberg left it to his “littlest leprechaun,” 7-year-old daughter Grace, to protect him from being pinched.





Many other celebs also dressed up their kids in green.









Check out some of the other St. Patrick’s Day looks celebrities shared.

























Cheers to the stars going green today!





