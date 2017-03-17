Artie Lange Arrested on Drug Possession Charges

Comedian Artie Lange was arrested outside his Hoboken, N.J., apartment on Sunday on drug possession charges. The Howard Stern Show alum, 49, was reportedly found in the parking garage of his building with cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Lange — who uses his history of drug addiction as fodder during shows — has addressed the incident on Twitter.

Hey guys. I was arrested. I'm doing great. Physically too! I'm in St. Louis & will be on stage this weekend at The Funnybone! Love u all!.. — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017





He added, “FYI The Hoboken Cops treated me so great. Great people. Professional. I thank them for that Now a lawyer tells me what to do!”

I wish I could tell u how my story ends. I hope it's being old & smiling cuz of unique memories. But I'm such a flawed person guys. Tryin! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017





Most recently, Artie appeared on HBO’s Crashing. And he seems to be bracing for fallout from the comedy series created by Judd Apatow and Pete Holmes.

To u worried fans pls know I love u. Also know I've never wanted to live more!If HBO has to let me go Its my bad! Judd, Pete & u. Thx! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017





If we have to we will move on together guys . PEACE BTW my father would've been 74 today Happy BDAY Pops . Sorry I'm tryin! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017





Last month, Howard Stern’s former sidekick gave an interview to PhillyVoice.com and talked about how he was “doing well” after years of abusing cocaine and heroin.

“I’m very, very open about that. My fans are into that, I think,” he said. “They look at me as a guy who overcame and is doing well. A lot of it has to do with my drug use. I do joke about the fact that I’m the only guy who got fat on cocaine. That’s the one perk of coke — you get thin, but I got fatter.”

In 2010, Lange gruesomely attempted suicide in his Hoboken apartment as he chugged from a bottle of bleach, repeatedly stabbed himself in the stomach, and slit his wrists.

“When I stabbed myself, I was sitting right there on the corner of the couch. It was 6 a.m. and the sun was coming up and I looked out at this exact view, and it didn’t save me,” he told Rolling Stone. “I felt like I was looking at it for the last time. I was such a morbid, heroin-crazed f***ing thing. … At the time I did that, there was a part of me that just wanted to get that heroin feeling or that opiate feeling or whatever. My logic was, ‘If I get bloody, I’ll get queasy, and I’ll go to sleep.’”

After enough blood loss, Artie passed out. He was ultimately found — and saved — by his mom and sister, who were coming over to stage an intervention. He spent the following 18 months in and out of psych wards and rehab, as he had trouble staying clean. During the 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, Lange admitted he still craved drugs “every day.”

Following Sunday’s arrest, Lange was released on a summons with an upcoming court date for his appearance.





