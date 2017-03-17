Happy 30th Birthday, Rob Kardashian: 5 Signs He’s All Grown Up – at Least This Week

Rob Kardashian — the sole Kardashian male — turns 30 on March 17, and although the past few years have been rather tumultuous for him, it looks like he’s starting to hit his adult stride. Well, that is, if we limit our scope to only what he has posted on Instagram over the last seven days. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, now! See how the youngest Kardashian is coming into his own…

1. He is taking his health seriously, with or without Blac Chyna by his side

Rob has posted pics from his workouts with trainer Gunnar Peterson twice this week. As a grown man with a history of weight gain and diabetes, and a child to look out for now, perhaps Rob is finally realizing he needs to get it together — before it’s too late.





2. He’s totally a doting dad

Speaking of his newfound parenthood, the proud papa has no shortage of love for his 4-month-old daughter, Dream. She’s all over his Instagram, with proclamations of his adoration for her — and pics of her cuteness for all of us to bask in.



3. He’s not taking himself or his struggles too seriously

Rob’s family has spoken of his emotional issues over the last few years, and perhaps in a nod to that, he posted a funny video about depression, captioned with laughing-till-I-cry emojis.



4. He’s back in the family fold

No more fighting with his famous sisters and his mother, Kris Jenner — at least while cameras are rolling for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is back on the air.





5. He’s keeping it friendly with his ex

Rob and Blac Chyna have broken up, battled it out on social media, and made up more times than we can count. But even as rumors of a brewing custody battle heats up after their latest split (which we hope is for good!), Rob still posted a video to promote and support Chyna’s latest project. Now that’s progress!









