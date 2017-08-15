Celebrate Jennifer Lawrence's 27th birthday with her best fangirl moments

Jennifer Lawrence is truly one of us: She too freaks out when she meets her favorite celebrities. So why not celebrate her 27th birthday by looking at her best fangirl moments?

The actress has been super-outspoken about her love for reality TV, and even had a “Kardashian tent” on the set of her movie Mother! So it’s no shock that when Jennifer met Kim Kardashian, she was pretty excited. Kim talked about the time they met: “We said ‘hi’ and walked into the elevator, and as the doors were closing she screamed across the lobby, ‘I love your show!’”

At the 2015 Comic-Con, Jennifer talked about meeting one of her idols, Bill Murray. She freaked out about the fact that he knew about her and that he “mentioned something about us working together.”

Jennifer Lawrence freaks out when meeting Bill Murray. (Photo: AP Images)

Then there was the time when J.Law met Jeff Bridges and couldn’t keep her composure. She interrupted an interview and was unable to catch her breath, telling him how big of a fan she is. And when she was presented with the opportunity to ask Jeff anything, she freaked, but she did it.