Jennifer Lawrence Had a 'Kardashian Tent' Made to Decompress While Filming Intense 'Mother!' Movie

Even while working, Jennifer Lawrence is keeping up with the Kardashians.

The 26-year-old actress stuns on the cover of the coveted September issue of Vogue magazine, and reveals how the famous family helped her cope while filming extremely intense scenes in boyfriend Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, which hits theaters on Sept. 15. Lawrence recalls that there was even a moment on set where she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib. "I ended up getting on oxygen," she says. "I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren's like, 'It was out of focus; we've got to do it again.' And I was just like, 'Go f**k yourself.'

After that occurred, the Oscar winner says the crew made her a "Kardashian tent" to decompress from her dark role. It was here that she was able to chat with her friends about reality TV. "It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop -- and gumballs," she describes. "My happy place."

Aronofsky says he "wasn't involved" in the tent. "I was like, 'What are you talking about, 'the Kardashians?'" the 48-year-old director tells the magazine.

Lawrence admits that her boyfriend doesn't share her love for reality television. "He just finds it so vastly disappointing," she quips.

As for why Lawrence loves shows like KUWTK and Real Housewives, she explains, "You can look at someone else's life and say, 'Well, obviously, you shouldn't marry that guy,' and it makes you feel like God for 30 minutes."

Earlier this week, the first trailer for Mother! was released, and while it didn't reveal much in terms of plot, we see now why Lawrence would have needed a "Kardashian tent" while filming the creepy scenes. Check it out:

