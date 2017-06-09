Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’s Home Is Expected to List for $18 Million

Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles and died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. One day later, Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and also passed away at the age of 84.

Fisher and Reynolds’s sprawling Los Angeles estate is now expected to list for $18 million. Located in the Coldwater Canyon section of Beverly Hills, the property spans more than 3.5 acres and includes a swimming pool and tennis court.

According to property records, Fisher bought the Spanish-style hacienda for $13.75 million in 1993. In 2000, Reynolds bought a 3-bedroom house adjacent to her daughter’s property for $1 million. Both homes are expected to sell as one property.

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 personal items belonging to Fisher and Reynolds will be auctioned on Sept. 23. Mother and daughter were avid collectors, and the auction includes Hollywood memorabilia from both women’s careers.

Buyers can bid on a personalized chair from the set of Star Wars or a life-size C-3PO, Princess Leia, or bronzed Yoda statue belonging to Fisher. Reynolds’s pair of replica ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, and the lavender silk chiffon dress Reynolds wore in Singin’ in the Rain will also be auctioned off, amongst other items.

Fisher’s brother, Todd, commented on the auction, saying: “In keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

In other entertainment news, is Jay Z teasing a new album with those mysterious “4:44’” billboards?

