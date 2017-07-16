Cannonball!: Celebrate Will Ferrell's 50th Birthday With Some of His Wackiest Characters

Will Ferrell has been a comedy legend since he first stepped onto the SNL stage in 1995. Over the span of his career, one of Will’s fortes (not to be confused with Will Forte) is his bizarre, kooky characters.

In fact, there are so many memorable lines and zany scenes, it’s tough (and highly subjective) to narrow down which are his wackiest.

But in celebration of Will Ferrell’s 50th birthday on July 16, let’s take a look at some of his most bizarre onscreen inventions.

Buddy the Elf (Elf)

Christmas movies will never be the same after Will’s syrup-chugging, snowball-throwing Buddy the Elf character from 2003’s Elf. The film reminds us all of the importance of Christmas spirit … and that a tall adult man in an elf costume is always hilarious.

Deangelo Vickers (The Office)

When Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, left The Office, it was a big deal. Good thing Will was there to play Michael’s short-lived replacement Deangelo Vickers.

Armando Alvarez (Casa de Mi Padre)

In 2012, Will took a role that no one expected — as Armando Alvarez in Casa de Mi Padre. The film is entirely in Spanish, and Will spent a month to learn the language for the role. If you’re thinking that’s not nearly enough time to achieve fluency — you’d be right, his pronunciation is part of the fun.

Mugatu (Zoolander)

In the cult classic Zoolander, Will went full crazy with a ridiculous outfit perfectly suited to his ridiculous character: fashion designer Mugatu.

Ashley Schaeffer (Eastbound & Down)

Ever wonder what Will Ferrell would be like if he was channeling wrestling legend Ric Flair? Look no further than his foul-mouthed Eastbound & Down car salesmen Ashley Schaeffer.

Chazz Reinhold (Wedding Crashers)

Will played a small but memorable role in the megahit Wedding Crashers as the wedding-crashing mentor Chazz “Mom! Meatloaf!” Reinhold.

Chazz Michael Michaels (Blades of Glory)

But one Chazz just wasn’t enough. Will came back to play the figure-skating bad boy Chazz Michael Michaels in Blades of Glory.

Ricky Bobby (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby)

According to the director Adam Mckay, the only thing the studio needed to know before giving the go-ahead to this next wacky character was, “Will Ferrell as a NASCAR driver.” Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby proves once and for all if you’re not first you’re last.

Ron Burgundy (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy)

Finally, in perhaps Will’s most quotable role, he offers a look at a ragtag San Diego news team in the 1970s led by the legendary Ron Burgundy. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is full of kooky characters, but Ron and his jazz flute are unmatched.

