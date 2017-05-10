Busy Philipps Could Have Hooked Up With Paul Rudd, Thanks to Courtney Love

Today is Woman Crush Wednesday, so it seems like the perfect day to talk about Busy Philipps’s own Hollywood crush, Courtney Love.

Spoiler alert: Her story ends with almost hooking up with actor Paul Rudd.

During her standup routine on Comedy Central’s new show, The Comedy Jam, Philipps talked about her run-in with the legendary rocker. She moved to L.A. to pursue an acting career, and ended up on the hit show Freaks and Geeks. Judd Apatow, who was the executive producer of the show, surprised the cast with a tickets to the Man on the Moon premiere, which Love also starred in.

The stars were aligned for Philipps that night. After throwing back a couple of vodka-cranberries, the actress approached Love at the after party and introduced herself. But she was interrupted by Love’s icy stare.

“Her look literally stops me talking because she’s glaring at me as if she wants to set me on f***ing fire,” recalled Philipps. “She sort of narrows her eyes at me and she looks up and is like, ‘This is my friend Paul. Do you want to f*** him?’

Turns out Paul was none other than Paul Rudd.

“It was one of the most humiliating moments of my life. Not to mention, you guys, I missed my chance to f*** Paul Rudd!” she exclaimed.

In other entertainment news, Bow Wow told a little lie about flying private:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: