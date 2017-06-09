Britney Spears’s Instagram Was the Target of Russian Hackers

Whether she’s showing off her latest outfit in a sassy strut in her living room, or posting her latest workout sesh in the gym, Britney Spears knows how to work it on social media.









However, Spears recently became the unwitting victim of hackers. Engadget revealed that Britney’s Instagram account was the target of Russian hackers. According to a report from Slovakian IT security firm ESET, a group of hackers with alleged ties to Russia posted a comment under one of Spears’s photos that looked like a spam message, but the message actually hid secret codes that were a test run for a more targeted attack.

ESET More

ESET was reportedly tracking a gang of Russian-speaking hackers called Turla, a group that has historically targeted foreign governments, diplomatic, military, and educational institutions.

Spears’s 16.9 million followers were not in danger of being contaminated or infected by viewing or clicking on the content, but this isn’t the first time Britney Spears has inadvertently become the victim of hacking. In 2016, Spears was the target of a public hoax after hackers gained access to the Twitter accounts of Sony Music and Bob Dylan and claimed she had died.

