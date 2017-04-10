Britney Spears Is Leaving Las Vegas: Her ‘Piece of Me’ Residency By the Numbers

All glam things must come to an end, and Britney Spears’s Piece of Me show in Las Vegas is no exception. On April 10, Spears announced the last concert dates on Twitter:

The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever. Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard ???? Tix on sale 4/14 at 10am PT https://t.co/1VyE3Bb7fX pic.twitter.com/tvbs7p1FV3 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 10, 2017





When the show concludes in December, Piece of Me will have run for four years. Let’s break it down by the numbers:

It’s been reported that revenue from the show has exceeded $100 million, spread across about 250 shows.

The Planet Hollywood venue where she performs can accommodate as many as 4,500 fans.

Ticket prices start at $59, but can climb above than $500 if fans want the VIP or platinum package treatment.

The current set list consistently showcases 23 songs and runs a trim 90 minutes.

Spears is backed up by 14 dancers and makes eight well-timed wardrobe changes.

Only three Piece of Me shows have been canceled, when she injured an ankle onstage in 2015.

During her residency, she’s released only one album, Glory.

Spears has also danced through at least four wardrobe malfunctions.

And she has put at least six celebrities on a leash during her performance of the song “Freak Show,” including Nicole Richie, Kathy Griffin, Tyson Beckford, Colton Haynes, Lance Bass, and Howie Dorough (he proudly posted his “leashed” incident on Instagram).



