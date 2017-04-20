Britney Spears Is Definitely Getting the Best of Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, pictured in Malibu earlier this week, are a pretty pair. (Photo: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Britney Spears’s new man, Sam Asghari, is an attractive fella — which is the reason why he was cast in her “Slumber Party” video — but it seems he’s at his peak.

The hunky Iranian fitness model, whom BritBrit has been linked to since last year, posted side-by-side photos from 2012 (when he was a senior in high school) and today. And, well, he’s come a long way, baby.





“#tbt to 2012 when I was loving pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” Sam, whose real name is Hesam, wrote with a crying emoji. “Same guy different mindset.”

The before pic showed a heavier Asghari looking very … senior photo. The after pic? He’s shirtless, ripped, and, boy, does he have his smoldering pose down.

Radar Online dug into his past and reported that Asghari, who grew up in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and attended Westlake High School, was “shy” growing up and “never a flirt.” A source said, “He lacked a lot of confidence back then.” As for getting that bod, he has said that after briefly playing football in college, he decided to shed the extra weight (he was 235 pounds). He started working and working out at a Gold’s Gym. Fun fact: He’s still a personal trainer there — though we assume it’s hard to book a session with him now.

Britney and Sam met on the set of “Slumber Party,” and five months later she found his phone number in her bag. They went public earlier this year at a Grammy party, and he’s been popping up all over her Insta feed.









Asghari’s ladylove is only helping his career — obviously. He’s currently on the cover of Iron Man magazine’s April issue. He also has acting aspirations.





And, for now at least, he also has Britney.





