Blake Shelton’s Mom Encouraged Him To Pursue Career, and Apparently She’s The Better Singer

Blake Shelton wouldn’t be a country music superstar without some encouraging words from his mother, Dorothy Shackleford.

In the new issue of Parade, Shelton paid tribute to his mother saying, “The best piece of advice my mom ever gave me is, ‘Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.’” He also revealed his mother’s support of his lifelong dream, recalling, “Since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a country singer. When I started singing in talent contests … she would drive me there and encourage me.”

The singer discussed their close bond in a 2011 interview with CMT and said, “When my mom pulls into the driveway, I don’t roll my eyes like a lot of people do when they see their mom coming. I’m excited because she’s so much fun to be around, the older I get, especially.”

He also spoke about her on a recent episode of The Voice and joked, “She’s actually the only singer in our family. And I mean the only person who can carry a tune.”

Shelton and his mom share a love for music and previously collaborated on a song. They co-wrote and recorded the single “Time for Me to Come Home,” which appears on Shelton’s Christmas album Cheers, It’s Christmas.

