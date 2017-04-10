Bill Murray Is the Most Supportive Fan While Trying to Bribe the Umpires at a Baseball Game

With baseball season in full swing, Bill Murray is up to his usual high jinks. Murray is a co-owner of minor league team the Charleston RiverDogs. His official title with the team is “director of fun.” Murray was present on opening day and even threw out the first pitch, but not before trying to bribe the umpires.

I'm not trying to be a snitch, but somebody at @MiLB needs to see this. Sorry @ChasRiverDogs, but you can't just let Bill Murray bribe umps pic.twitter.com/osVwmxk9gM — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) April 7, 2017





Unfortunately, the RiverDogs ended up losing 6-3 to the Lexington Legends. But that doesn’t matter because they have the director of fun on their side. After the team made the playoffs last year, Murray popped bubbly with the boys:





And a few years ago, during a rain delay at a RiverDogs game, the comedian decided to turn the rain tarp into a Slip ’N Slide. Let’s just say he made it to home plate safe:

We want Bill Murray supporting every team!

