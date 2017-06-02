Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina, Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals in Her Ivy Park Athleisure Wear





Age is just a number — especially when you look like this! On Thursday, Tina Knowles Lawson, aka Mama Beyoncé, shared a pic of herself clad in tight, sheer athleisure wear, courtesy of Ivy Park — her daughter’s line. In the pic, Knowles — who is 63-years-old, people — strikes a pose on a sun-drenched rooftop. (ICYMI, Tina is pretty much obsessed with lighting for pics and constantly comments on the light in her photos on her Instagram roll.)

For the snap, the mother of two wore a two-piece ensemble in charcoal gray, black, and bright coral, featuring sheer paneling accents. She completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses, red lipstick, and matching coral toenail polish — not that we’d expect anything less.

“Ivy Park days,” Tina, who married Richard Lawson in 2015, succinctly captioned the snap.

Knowles is a frequent poster to Instagram, sharing carefully posed pics of herself looking pretty amazing with frequency. In other words, it’s easy to see where Bey gets it.





“Had to take a picture in this light the next day ! NEVER waste good light,” Queen Bey’s mom wrote beside a shot of herself lounging on a sofa the day after Beyoncé’s over-the-top African-themed baby shower.





“Golden time of day ! Good light can’t waste it,” she explained to her 1.2 million followers beside another shot of herself in a sheer blouse and skintight black pants.

But she doesn’t only take sexy pics when the light is right. She takes them just about anywhere, including at the airport.





“Landed in New York at 9 am this morning Left around 2pm back to La we go . Fastest trip I ever took! Kinda Fun,” the fashion designer explained next to a pic of herself posing with her luggage in a bustier top. (Yeah, that’s how we dress for the airport too.)

All that said, the grandmother is clearly working hard to look like she does, so it’s not hard to see why she’s so camera-happy. If you’ve got it, flaunt it, so they say.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: