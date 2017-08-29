Beyoncé, J.Lo, A-Rod and Kevin Hart pledge Hurricane Harvey relief

Hurricane Harvey has been causing severe damage in Texas since it made landfall late Friday. Houston, the fourth-largest city in the U.S., was one of the areas hardest hit by Harvey, and much of the city was flooded by torrential rain. Celebrities are now using their platforms to help in any way they can.

Houston native Beyoncé, who grew up in the Third Ward, released a statement to the Houston Chronicle that said: “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave … I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor … to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”





Country artist Chris Young has pledged to donate $100,000 to those affected. You can also donate to Chris’s GoFundMe here.





Comedian Kevin Hart gave $50,000 to relief efforts, and is encouraging others to donate too. You can donate to his fundraiser here.





The Kardashian and Jenner women have donated $500,000 to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017





And Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are donating $25,000 each.





Houston Texans player J.J. Watt created a fundraiser with an initial goal of raising $200,000, but by this morning it had raised $1.6 million. You can keep the momentum going by donating here.





