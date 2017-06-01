Barack and Michelle Obama Purchase Their D.C. Rental Home for $8.1 Million

Barack and Michelle Obama are settling down in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. They bought the house they’ve been renting since they left the White House in January for $8.1 million.

A statement released by the Obamas’ spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said, “Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property.”

The brick home in the Kalorama neighborhood. (Photo: WFP) More

The house underwent renovation and additions in 2011 according to a previous listing on Washington Fine Properties. It features nine bedrooms and 8 1/2 bathrooms.

The Obamas plan to stay in the nation’s capital while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school. Perhaps, their lucrative book deals might have helped them decide to buy the property. They’re reportedly getting over $60 million for two potential books.

Stunning living room with fireplace. (Photo: WFP) More

The residence was previously owned by Joe Lockhart, a White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton.

