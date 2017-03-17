Ashley Graham: At Times ‘I Think I am the Fattest Woman Alive’

Ashley Graham is known for oozing self-confidence, but even the model can get caught up in being critical of herself. In fact, she admitted there are times she feels like “the fattest women alive.”

The 29-year-old model — who has covered Cosmopolitan, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated — has given curvy women a seat at the high-end fashion table. She was even the first “plus-size” model to land Vogue’s cover; however, her self-assurance in the industry is something she is still working on.

“This confidence is not something that happens overnight,” Graham told Page Six while being honored at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit. “I have been working on it for a long time.”

Ashley continued, “You can eat a whole bowl of pasta and then you can go and do a lingerie shoot the next day, and I say to myself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive’ — but it is really about how you handle your situation.”

One thing that helps her handle those moments is doing affirmations.

“I look in the mirror… ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute!’” she exclaimed. “Words have power, and if you are going to use your words negatively, then that is exactly what is going to happen in your life.”

Despite moments of self-doubt, Ashley is proud to be part of the new wave of models. “My career has been a huge testament to how the industry has changed,” she exclaimed.

