Actor and director James Franco’s new movie The Disaster Artist, chronicling the creation of cult flick The Room, had the audience at its SXSW premiere on its feet. Producer and star Seth Rogen, as well as cast member (and James’s younger brother) Dave Franco, who just so happened to marry actress Alison Brie this week, were by his side. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)